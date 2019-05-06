NY Greek Film Expo Continues: Tasting Reception with Chef Maria Loi, & A Fine Line

By Eleni Sakellis May 6, 2019

The tasting reception hosted by celebrity Chef Maria Loi at the New York Greek Film Expo featured delicious foods and desserts. (Photo by TNH/Eleni Sakellis)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Film Society USA’s (HFS) New York Greek Film Expo continued with a tasting reception hosted by celebrity chef Maria Loi followed by a screening of the award-winning documentary film A Fine Line, directed by Joanna James, on May 5 at the Directors Guild Theater in Manhattan. Guests enjoyed delicious Greek appetizers and desserts as well as the opportunity to chat with the filmmakers, James, Maria Lafi, Marios Piperides, Nikos Labot, Christos Nikoleris, and Athena Scotes, …

