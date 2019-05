At last, Archbishop Demetrios, submitted his resignation.

The first time he was asked to resign was almost 20 months ago. Since then, there were at least two more requests by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

But he refused. He did everything he could to dodge it. To gain time.

But to what end?

No one is pleased with the situation that has been created in our Archdiocese – no one was happy to see the agony experienced by the Archbishop …