Paying Zero Income Tax

Americans have now filed their 2018 income tax returns. This was the first year the Republican tax reforms celebrated by President Trump as the greatest in history went into effect. We now have some hard data regarding its consequences.

America’s largest corporations received the greatest benefits of the new tax structure. Most of them paid income taxes of less than 10%. More startling, thirty of the most profitable corporations paid zero income taxes! Moreover, all thirty got credits (not refunds) to …