PM Tsipras Holds Meeting on Return of Dunant Hospital to the Greek State

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras chaired a meeting on Monday at the Maximos mansion with the managing director of Piraeus Bank and the president of the Onassis Foundation to examine the issue of buying out the Henry Dunant hospital in Athens, with the aim of returning it to the Greek state.

“Today we met with the managing director of Piraeus Bank Christos Megalou and the president of Onassis Foundation Antonis Papadimitriou on buying out the Henry Dunant hospital and its return to the public health system,” posted Tsipras on social media.

“A gem for the public health system which passed overnight to private interests with favourable amendments that serve the elite, now through cooperation of the state with the Onassis foundation it is returning to the public health system and to the service of the many,” said Tsipras in his post.