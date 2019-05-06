10th International Basketball Coaches Clinic at ACS Athens

On May 4-5, ACS Athens attracted more than 150 coaches from around the world (Greece, Lebanon, Kuwait, Israel, Switzerland, Egypt, Finland, Ukraine) as it welcomed four elite coaches from the NBA, NCAA, Euroleague and Greek league level, in order to share their knowledge and expertise with other basketball enthusiasts at the 10th International Basketball Coaches Clinic.

David Blatt (head coach of Olympiacos BC), Rob Fodor (shooting coach of the Miami Heat), Beth O’Boyle (women’s head coach of Virginia Commonwealth University) and Argyris Pedoulakis (head coach of Peristeri BC) contributed to a top-notch basketball clinic leaving a significant and positive impression to all participants with the topics they presented.

Beth O’Boyle shared her knowledge on the principles of the pack-line defensive system and building a 4 out of 1 in motion offense. Argyris Pedoulakis gave an interesting presentation on offensive spacing.

Rob Fodor demonstrated techniques on shooting and balance, while David Blatt had an open discussion on the principles of building a successful coaching career.

It was a great weekend full of basketball and exchange of knowledge!

Source: ACS Athens