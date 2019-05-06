12-Month Internships for Greek Nationals at MoMA: Apply Now

As part of its broader support to students, young professionals, and early-career academics through fellowships, internships, and professional development programming, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) supports internship opportunities for Greek nationals at one of the world’s top modern art museums.

Applications for internships beginning this fall at New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) are now open.

In addition to a number of other general internship opportunities at MoMA, four twelve-month internships, one each in the Department of Film, the International Program, Public Programs, and Research and Development, will be offered to graduates and young professionals with Greek nationality. Those interested must apply online by June 7, 2019.

SNF launched its support for MoMA internships in 2013 as part of its major Recharging the Youth initiative, an effort to open up new opportunities for the generation of young Greeks severely impacted by the country’s economic crisis. In 2017, SNF furthered its support to extend the internship program through 2022.

SNF support for MoMA extends back to 1997, nearly to the Foundation’s beginning. In February 2019, SNF’s Board of Directors approved a significant new grant in support of MoMA’s push to increase accessibility and expand its critical community programs by 70%. The effort includes programs such as Art inSight (for blind or partially sighted individuals), Interpreting MoMA (for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing), Create Ability (for individuals who have learning disabilities), and Meet Me at MoMA (for individuals with dementia and their caregivers), among others.

Read what a few past MoMA interns had to say about their experiences here.

*The SNF is not involved in the process of candidate selection and evaluation, for which MoMA is solely responsible.

Source: SNF