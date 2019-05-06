Tsitsipas, Sakkari Up in Rankings after Victories in Estoril and Rabat

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday returned to No. 9 in the world in ATP’s weekly rankings after his victory on Sunday in Estoril.

The 20-year old Greek won his first clay-court title at Estoril Open after beating Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 6-3 7-6 (7-4). It was the third ATP title for Tsitsipas, who now has 3,190 points in the ATP rankings.

Οn her part, Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari gained 12 positions in the WTA weekly list and is now ranked 39th in the world with 1,367 points after her victory on Saturday at the Grand Prix de SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Morocco, which was her first WTA trophy.

In the final, Sakkari defeated Britain’s Johanna Konta, who was leading by a set and a break in the first part of the match, before Sakkari won 10 of the final 11 games to seal a 2-6 6-4 6-1 victory in Rabat.