Glamorous Entertainer Jeffries: Still Frantastic after All These Years

CHICAGO-By the late 1950s, Fran Jeffries, was moving effortless from casino lounges, to recording studios, to the movie screen and even that new entertainment medium, television. Jeffries never hid her Greek heritage and her talent as a performer was obvious to all.

“Fran Jeffries is one of a special kind. Lunch with her, talk with her, and she may seem somehow remote. But watch her go on. Then the flame lights. The familiar voice gleams with a high, brassy sheen, or darkens to bronze as she sways into a ballad. She is at home, singing with voice, face and body. Fran Jeffries is a performer, and everything leads up to this moment of possession, of being.” That is how Look Magazine presented Jeffries to its 7.4 million readers on its contents page for its July 14, 1964 edition. The accompanying article on Jeffries focused on her as a working professional showcasing the daily reality of what was involved in touring the country. Jeffries had just appeared in The Pink Panther and as the Look Magazine coverage noted was scheduled to be in her next film, Sex and the Single Girl.{61162}

How Greek-Americans are able to forget such recognized and successful performers as Margaret James, Georgia Drake, Betty George, or Fran Jeffries is beyond understanding. Even the seminal musical careers of Patty, Maxene, and LaVerne – the Andrews Sisters – are, now, only grudgingly mentioned. Why that the case continues to amaze. Whatever difficulties the Greek or Greek-American press may have with these gifted individuals the American press most certainly does not. Printed accounts on any of these performers, covering their full careers, are readily available to anyone who would take the time to search for them.

In 1958 Jeffries, already a successful rising singer and show room celebrity, had met and married Dick Haymes. The two began to tour as a showroom act that earned immediate praise. There is no question that when the couple met Haymes was the better known performer. Richard (Dick) Benjamin Haymes (September 13, 1918-March 28, 1980), was an internationally-recognized singer and actor who during his rise to fame in the 1940s had performed with some the greatest band leaders and singers of the era.

At this time, no one would have left Haymes out of the very top class of his musical contemporaries such as Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby or Perry Como. Haymes’ Decca Record duets with the Andrews Sisters such as “Teresa,” “Great Day,” “Here is My Heart,” and the million-selling “I Can Dream Can’t I?” are now legendary performances. With 9 gold records and 35 successful films (where he inevitably portrayed the boy next door) to his credit, Haymes was undeniably a star. But by the late 1950s, Haymes had definitely fallen on hard times.

With Haymes meeting, performing with and marrying Jeffries he entered a new and renewed period in his personal and professional life. The two were on a high for a while. In July 1959, their child Stephanie Frances was born. But old problems continued to plague Haymes.

In 1960, Haymes was bankrupt. After making 4.5 million dollars, over 22 years, Haymes, somehow, wound up owing the IRS and assorted others half a million dollars. This figure did not include ongoing legal fees. In an exclusive interview with columnist Dorothy Kilgallen Haymes spoke candidly about his debt (and for the period) unusual act of seeking bankruptcy. Towards the end of his interview Haymes reported that: “I consider myself a wealthy man today, despite the red ink on the ledger. I have a beautiful wife, Fran Jeffries, our child, 10-month-old Stephanie Frances, my voice and my health…My recent financial problems have been tougher on her than for me. The filing of my bankruptcy petition was an eye opener to me.”

Yet, in the end nothing could save this marriage. Jeffries later attributed her separation from Haymes and later divorce not the product of his financial troubles but over his alcoholism. Jeffries said that while she could have endured the drinking she was afraid what it would do to their daughter, Stephanie. Far from uncertain about her future Jeffries, in filing for the divorce made a point of not asking for child support. All in all Jeffries was married to Haymes for six years.

Unquestionably, Jeffries’ professional successes and Haymes’ momentary return to popularity contributed to the tensions in their personal lives. As Jeffries’ star rose, Haymes’ began to fade. Charting Jeffries career through the late 1950s is difficult. To begin with exact records of 1950s television programs is uneven. We do know that by 1957, with the initial professional union of Haymes and Jeffries, they were seen on television programs such as the first episode of Playboy’s Penthouse and a special Harpo Marx program. After Jeffries’ 1957, appearance on television she was seen annually on a variety of television programs as singer and actress until the late 1970s.

While much is made of Jeffries’ appearance in The Pink Panther (1963) her first movie role was in 1958, when she appeared as Cariba, a Mawbee Indian maiden in the film, The Buccaneer. Highly successful at the box office, the film was directed by Anthony Quinn and featured Yul Brynner as Jean Laffite the pirate. The Battle of New Orleans and Laffite’s joining forces with Andrew Jackson, as played by Charlton Heston is the center of this film.

In 1963, Jeffries appeared in Blake Edward’s film, The Pink Panther, as the Greek cousin character (actually third cousin) of Aristotle Sarajos, a Greek shipping billionaire. While Jeffries can be seen in various scenes it is her provocative performance of the song Meglio Stasera (It Had Better be Tonight) that proved a show stopper. In the book, Herme Pan: The Man Who Danced With Fred Astaire, we learn that: “Blake Edwards invited him to choreograph the musical numbers in The Pink Panther…in less than a week he staged three social dance sequences (one of them was the twist performed at a costumed ball) and “Meglio Stasera (It Had Better Be Tonight),” a Latin, jet-set number sung by Fran Jeffries at a comfortable get-together in front of a fireplace at a ski resort in Cortina. The number begins subtly with the sound of percussion instruments playing a Latin rhythm and a rear view of Fran Jeffries swaying in a tight-fitting black ski outfit. When she turns to sing, she is filmed from the waist up (like the way Pan shot Carmine Miranda) to emphasize shoulder accents, extended arms, and rhythmic hand movements. After a short musical interlude in which Pan gave Jeffries sensuous and sinewy movements, she performs a brief but pulsating samba with two male dancers and leads Clouseau and the other guests to the center of the floor, moving spontaneously to the infectious beat of the music.”

Henry Mancini wrote this song expressly for Jeffries. When, The Pink Panther was released the advertising made special note that the film was ‘introducing’ Fran Jeffries. You can see this performance on Youtube.com or a DVD of the film. This performance is a perfect sample of Jeffries’ showroom talents. Anyone wanting to know what various writers mean about Jeffries having “cosmopolitan sensuality” need only view this one scene.

