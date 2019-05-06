Greek Judges Union Pressured to Give Jailed Terrorist Vacation

ATHENS – The union of Greek judges said the notorious anarchist group Rouvikonas was trying to intimidate the court into approving another furlough from jail for notorious terrorist killer Dimitris Koufodinas, who’s already had six vacations.

The union blasted what it called the “Fascist-type” methods it claimed was being used by Rouvikonas to try to influence their decision in a furlough for Koufodinas, who already had been transferred from the high-security Korydallos Prison to a work farm near the north central city of Volos.

The statement was referring to threats by a leading member of Rouvikonas, Giorgos Kalaitzidis, who warned that “everything will turn red” if the courts turn down the furlough with no explanation why police haven’t detained the anarchist for making the threat.

Judges were expected to rule on May 9 after a prosecutor blocked the furlough, leading Koufodinas to say he would go on a hunger strike but with no reports he had yet stopped eating or was just making the threat to gain sympathy from his followers, many of whom are said to be in the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Koufodinas was one of the masterminds of the terrorist group Nov. 17 that killed 23 people, including five Americans attached to the US Embassy over the years and had gotten six previous furloughs, including one during the Christmas holidays where he was seen walking around Athens pointing out spots where his group had killed people.

At first he was given two days freedom and then four-days, not counting travel time and had been moved from the alleged high-security Korydallos Prison in Athens to the work farm to serve his term of 11 life sentences for multiple murders.

In February the prosecutor on a prison council assigned the correctional institution near Volos objected to another furlough and it was denied, although the warden and a social worker on the council said the killer should have a few more days off from jail.

Under Greek law, all prisoners are entitled to a furlough if they qualify but there’s no reports anyone other than Koufodinas has been getting them since other terrorists broke the terms and didn’t return from their vacations from jail before being caught.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers with earlier reports indicating the government was paving the way for Koufodinas to be released outright.

Koufodinas earlier said he expected a seventh vacation from jail would be blocked, calling it a “foregone conclusion,” but then repeated his call for resistance against the state.

Showing the lack of repentance that led a prosecutor to overrule a prison council decision he should have another furlough on Feb. 28, a month after the last one, Koufodinas said the prosecutor who vetoed the leave did not ask him any questions had only repeated old statements the terror leader had made.

“As long as there’s state terrorism, there will be people who will pick up the red thread of struggles which permeates a centuries-old history of resistance,”he said in a statement, essentially calling for more terrorism.

His group killed 23 people, including five Americans attached to the US Embassy over the years but apart from some tweets of denunciation against the furloughs, there’s been gushing praise for Tsipras and SYRIZA from the US, which wants a greater military presence in the country.

Greek judges who earlier refused the furlough said the 61-year-old Koufodinas still poses a danger to society and could commit new crimes were he granted a furlough with no explanation why if that was the case he had six previous furloughs.