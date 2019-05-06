Tsitsipas Breaks Through on Clay to Win Estoril Open

ESTORIL, Portugal — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Estoril Open final to claim his first clay-court title on Sunday.
We're in love with our new gentlemen's singles champion trophy.
What about you, @StefTsitsipas? 😁#EstorilOpen | @ATP_Tour pic.twitter.com/ng47UHQNlR
— Millennium #EstorilOpen (@EstorilOpen) May 6, 2019
Tsitsipas’ two other titles were on hard courts at Marseille in February and Stockholm last year.
“This title means a lot to me. It’s on clay, it’s one of my preferred surfaces,” the 20-year-old Tsitsipas said. “Next is grass, or maybe even more clay-court titles this year, that would be wonderful.”
Tsitsipas broke his Uruguayan opponent twice and only gave up one service match on his way to victory.
— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@StefTsitsipas) May 6, 2019