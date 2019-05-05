Greece’s New Culture Minister from Former Rival

ATHENS – Rewarding a former opponent who jumped to back the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras named the head of the tiny Democratic Left (DIMAR) to be Culture Minister.

Thanasis Theocharopoulos, 40, an agricultural economist with no experience in tourism, takes over from Elena Kountoura, who resigned from the Cabinet – but not from Parliament – to run for the European Parliament in the May 26 general elections.

She had been a member of the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) but was ousted after she shifted loyalties to pledge support to Tsipras and SYRIZA to keep her position after ANEL left a coalition when the Premier made a deal to give away the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia to a newly-named North Macedonia.

Kountoura keeps jumping parties, first serving the major opposition New Democracy, then ANEL and now SYRIZA, changing allegiances from center-right to hard-right to hard-left, which is kept the political career of the former model ascending despite critics sniping she has no real principles.

Theocharopoulos was a relative political unknown before he took over DIMAR from Fotis Kouvelis, who had taken his party into the center-left alliance Movement for Change (KINAL) – a SYRIZA rival – but bolted to become Alternate Defense Minister.

Theocharopoulos jumped ship too after he backed SYRIZA and Tsipras’ deal for the North Macedonia name deal and, like Kountoura, has become a minister as Greece expects another record tourism season.

His only tenure in Parliament is as a state deputy elected with another PASOK-dominated formation in the September 2015 election, meaning he was placed first on a relevant list of candidates elected based on the party’s overall election performance – and not via individual votes, noted the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

His appointment was greeted with scorn by the political opposition of the government who said he voted for the Macedonia name give away to position himself with Tsipras and SYRIZA with DIMAR no longer relevant.

He might not be Culture Minister for long with elections coming and polls showing SYRIZA a distant second to the party it unseated in 2015, the major opposition New Democracy that came back into favor after Tsipras repeatedly reneged on his anti-austerity promises.