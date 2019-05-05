The Never-Ending Trial: Golden Dawn, Four Years On

ATHENS – Now in its fourth year – beginning almost two years after the murder of anti-Fascist hip-hop artist Pavlos Fyssas – the trial of the 15 Members of Parliament and dozens of members of the ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn party shows no signs of ending.

It was supposed to take 18 months but with the defendants not appearing in court, and not being compelled by judges to show up, it’s become almost a farcical show of on-again, off-again sessions for a trial that was supposed to take 18 months.

The slow burn has allowed the party to show signs of a rebound despite being accused of running a criminal gang, using neo-Nazi methods and with the accused killer of Fyssas – Giorgos Roupakias – walking free, released after a maximum 18-month pre-trial detention period ended.

Rights activists say Golden Dawn street violence is on the rise again, the Wall Street Journal said in a report on the trial that’s taking so long and with elections coming this year and the party regularly running third in polls.

The party, founded in 1993, emerged from a tiny sect of Hitler enthusiasts, whose activists were known for violence against minorities and left-wingers, but which barely registered at the ballot box, the story noted about how it came to get enough votes to get into Parliament in 2012.

Fueled by rage against New Democracy Conservative and PASOK Socialist governments that took turns bringing the country to near-ruin with wild overspending, runaway patronage and deals with oligarchs and the media, voters turned to Golden Dawn to show their contempt.

The return was emboldening the extremists who took to the streets in establishing a new history of violence against migrants and other targets who didn’t fit the party’s image of a pure Greek race and ultra-nationalist bent.

In a country that had fiercely resisted the Nazi occupation, the sight of Hitler lovers being in the Parliament was shocking and some of its members have been tossed from sessions for acting out and breaking into rants and tantrums against the state and fellow lawmakers.

THE KILLING

It took the murder of Fyssas, stabbed in the heart and dying in the streets in the arms of his girlfriend to change the shock to outrage, but a long time before a case could be built against the party, scores of thousands of pages and videos.

But with critics complaining that justice delayed is justice being denied, the trial has faded from the newspapers and websites during political instability, the country’s economic and refugee crises, the 2018 wildfires that killed 102 people, and the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($365.5 billion) and other events.

The investigation of Fyssas’ murder showed indifference of police in the area with the force said to have sympathies for the extremists, who have been photographed making Heil Hitler salutes while denying all the charges against them.

Prosecutors added the stabbing to dozens of other criminal complaints against Golden Dawn and indicted 68 members, including the whole leadership also for murder, attempted murder, possessing illegal weapons, racist violence, and money laundering.

“The Golden Dawn trial is the biggest trial of a fascist criminal organization since the Nuremberg trial,” Thanasis Kampagiannis, a prosecutor told the newspaper.. “Their conviction will give the ﬁrst signal for the isolation of fascist forces around Europe.”

But he said any verdict is a year away – at best – with trials in Greece able to pass the decade mark and fade from memory. This one’s taking so long because a court room big and secure enough couldn’t be found, forcing one to be used in the high-security Korydallos Prison.

Then there was a strike by Greece’s union of lawyers which froze proceedings for six months in 2016. There was no projector to show photographic and video evidence. At one point, sessions were canceled because there was no heating.

Golden Dawn’s attorneys have also slowed proceedings by submitting thousands of documents, which prosecutors complain are irrelevant and aim merely at causing more delays, and it’s working so far.

Fyssas’s murder was also Golden Dawn’s attempted murder,” said the party’s spokeswoman Ilias Kasidiaris, also a Member of Parliament given to screaming fits against the party’s rivals and critics. “The trial kept the party from growing, but it didn’t manage to destroy us,” he said.

ATTACKS BACK

Golden Dawn’s leaders have been released from custody because the trial has taken so long and they’re positioning themselves for the May 26 Greek municipal and European Parliament elections where it could come in third and gain purchase in the European Union.

“Since October there has been a real eﬀort to deal with the technical issues,” Greek Justice Minister Michael Kalogirou the paper in an interview without explaining why that hadn’t been done the last three years with the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA in power.

“There is now a room appropriate for the trial, the judges are exclusively working on this case, and we now have the maximum number of monthly hearings possible,” he said, without explaining why the trial isn’t held continuously or the defendants made to appear.

The long delay seems to have given the party new standing to go back using its violent methods, critics and activists said.

“The attack squads are back, partly because they are conﬁdent that they won’t be sentenced in the end,” said Javied Aslam, President of the Pakistani community in Greece. Dozens of people in his community reported being the victims of racist attacks in recent months, he said, with many of the attacks being carried out by Golden Dawn activists, wearing their characteristic black attire or chanting party slogans.

In late March, police arrested 12 suspected Golden Dawn members for throwing Molotov Cocktails at police during a parade by schoolchildren for Greece’s Independence Day. One of the suspects, a known Golden Dawn member who appears in photographs of party events, had been arrested only a week earlier for assaulting a Pakistani immigrant.

Kasidiaris said Golden Dawn has nothing to do with any of the incidents and has told its members ﬁrmly that it opposes violent acts despite widespread evidence and testimony to the contrary.

Even one of the prosecutors in the trial, Eleftheria Tombatzoglou, has been assaulted, at a cultural center in Piraeus where she volunteers. Men dressed in black attacked the center’s staﬀ with crowbars and smoke canisters, she said. She needed seven stitches to her head. “They left chanting: ‘Blood, Honor, Golden Dawn,” she told the paper.