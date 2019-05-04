Archbishop Demetrios of America Resigned

CONSTANTINOPLE – Archbishop Demetrios of America has given his resignation in writing to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The official announcement of the Ecumenical Patriarchate has as follows:

“Ecumenical Patriarchate

Communique

Herein it is announced that today, Saturday May 4, 2019, His All-Holiness received in audience His Eminence Geron Archbishop Demetrios of America, who informed Him of various matters involving his God-saved Eparchy.

Furthermore, His Eminence the Archbishop submitted his written resignation from the throne of the Holy Archdiocese of America, which he shepherded with godly love for twenty years. The Patriarch will bring the resignation before the Holy and Sacred Synod in it upcoming meeting on May 9th.

From the Chief Secretariat of the Holy and Sacred Synod.”

The National Herald has learned that Archbishop Demetrios tried to get another extension for a few more months but this time Patriarch Bartholomew declined.