Archbishop Demetrios of America Resigned

CONSTANTINOPLE – Archbishop Demetrios of America has given his resignation in writing to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.
The official announcement of the Ecumenical Patriarchate has as follows:
“Ecumenical Patriarchate
Communique
Herein it is announced that today, Saturday May 4, 2019, His All-Holiness received in audience His Eminence Geron Archbishop Demetrios of America, who informed Him of various matters involving his God-saved Eparchy.
Furthermore, His Eminence the Archbishop submitted his written resignation from the throne of the Holy Archdiocese of America, which he shepherded with godly love for twenty years. The Patriarch will bring the resignation before the Holy and Sacred Synod in it upcoming meeting on May 9th.
From the Chief Secretariat of the Holy and Sacred Synod.”
The National Herald has learned that Archbishop Demetrios tried to get another extension for a few more months but this time Patriarch Bartholomew declined.
3 Comments
National Jerald
Big deal Papa Smurf is not the one in charge just another Alex Karloutsos scapegoat.
I am sure Leaderless 100, Faithless and the Archons of Nothing will continue to do just the same
great job destroying our church. You seriously think that a new Archbishop will change anything?
Time for the Manhattan Taliban to go!
This entire era of our Church, under this Archbishop will be a dark spot on its history. He allowed the cult of the Ephraimites to take hold and spread it’s cancer throughout our Church and pollute our Faith with heresies. The damage done by this cult, and by his weak mismanagement has done irreparable damage. The weakness of the Metropolitans has been exposed. These narcissistic and self-absorbed men have created conditions that have established weak powerless fiefdoms. They are mismanaging their respective Metropolises. In the end, removing the Archbishop should have occurred 17 or 18 years ago. Just like waiting for the late Metropolitan of Chicago to die rather then replace him. Management by death or waiting until the bankruptcy of the Church to move out the truly incompetent is only hurting the Faithful.