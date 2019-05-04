President Pavlopoulos Sends New Message to Turkey

Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos sent a new message to Turkey on Saturday from Kranidi, in Argolis, Peloponnese.

“Freedom is a conditio sine qua non for the Greek people and we are ready to defend it against any stumbling block,” Pavlopoulos said. He also stressed that “this should never be forgotten in the context of the wider international community in which, with the primary aim of promoting peace and cooperation with other peoples, our country moves, respecting absolutely and unconditionally the International and European Law.”

Referring to Turkey, he noted: “This should not be overlooked by our neighboring Turkey, as this principle is important for our friendship and good neighborliness as well as our general European perspective.”