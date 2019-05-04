ND Leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Elections Scare Tsipras (Video)

ATHENS – “Let’s finish the job on May 26 so that Greece makes a new start,” main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday addressing his party’s political committee.

“Tsipras is afraid of the elections,” Mitsotakis added.

“A clear victory of New Democracy in the European elections, in the regional polls and in the municipal elections especially in the three big municipalities, will only mean one thing: that the Greeks deserve a proud country with less taxes and more and better jobs. With real hope, the hope of truth, the hope of responsibility, the hope of meritocracy. On May 26, citizens will deny with their vote the government of lies and failure. They will leave behind those who brought misery and national humiliation,” Mitsotakis explained.

SYRIZA is the party of the crisis, he stressed adding that it does not have a perspective for the Europe of the future and does not even dare to defend its own candidate MEPs.