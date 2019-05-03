Mitsotakis Accuses Gov’t of Cynicism and Indifference During Mati Wildfire

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday accused the government of indifference and cynicism over its handling of the wildfire in Mati, Attica on 23 July 2018. In a post on his facebook account, he said that he shivered at the revelations made in a report on the fire by SKAI TV.

He said he was shocked with the citizens’ dignity in the face of disaster and death. “I bow with respect. Nothing else,” he noted.

Mitsotakis said that “hard work is waiting for us on the day after [the elections] to put a dismantled state that does not serve the citizens back in order. The fire season opened on Wednesday and nothing has been done to make us better prepared this year, so that we never have to live through such a disaster again”.

He also said that “we are working very methodically on a plan for a fundamental restructuring of the civil protection agency and the Fire Brigade. If the Greek citizens trust me, I can’t guarantee that everything will change in a chaotic state overnight but I can guarantee that we will work hard and with professionalism”.