Author Koskoletos Starts Arrow Books Publishers in NJ

SPARTA, NJ – Author Konstantinos Koskoletos has started his own independent publishing company, Artemis Arrow Books in Sparta, New Jersey to publish Greek and English language works focused on Greek-related stories such as his memoir dealing with his tumultuous childhood during the Nazi occupation of Greece.

He said he’s soliciting works dealing with aspects of human survival such as resilience and truth, accepting applications for publishing works and welcoming other Greek or Greek-American writers and willing to pay to be published.

It’s part of his goal, he added, to educate and inform readers about historical events of the past that people are unaware of and yet have a lingering impact in today’s world.

In Miseries of Occupation: A Child Survivor Remembers, he wrote of how his father came to be falsely accused of a crime and executed with 16 resistance soldiers.