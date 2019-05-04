Biden Starts off his 2020 Presidential Bid with a Lie

By Constantinos E. Scaros May 4, 2019

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a rally, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

So, it’s finally official: Joe Biden has entered the 2020 presidential race. What a joy that is for so many Greeks who are thrilled by his philhellenism, some even hoping he’ll actually bring about significant change for Greek causes, like Turkey’s aggression, the economic and refugee crises, and the Cyprus problem. It is highly doubtful that any president can achieve substantive change regarding those challenges, but many will be heartened that Biden would, at least, try harder than most.

I have …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available