The year 425 BC brought to the world the geographer and historian Herodotus. Little can be learned about his early life excepting what other writers mentioned, but, before him no other writer had studied the past or explained the cause-and-effect of all events. Because of him analysis became an indispensable part of political life that scholars have followed for 2,500 years.

He was born in about 485 BC in Halicarnassus, a lively city in Asia Minor. His parents were wealthy Greek, …