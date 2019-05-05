Our Everyday Greek: The Greek Word for the Summer is Already Familiar to You from English

This month’s unit is about the summertime Greek Vocabulary you already know from English.

Καλοκαίρι is the Greek word for the summer. You probably don’t realize it but you already know the Greek compounds of this word from English nouns.

ΚΑΛΟΚΑΙΡΙ IS SUMMER

Το καλοκαίρι (TO kaloKEri) is a compound word from the adjective καλός (kaLOS) and the noun ο καιρός (O keROS).

ΚΑΛΟΣ MEANS BEAUTIFUL

The adjective καλός occurs in English words like calligraphy. Calligraphy was a common word during our grandparents’ time, when …