Going on in Our Community

MAY 3-11

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Film Society USA presents the New York Greek Film Expo May 3-11at the Directors Guild Theater 110 West 57th Street in Manhattan, the Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria, and the Bow Tie Cinemas 430 Plandome Road in Manhasset. Topical offerings reflect the Greek and Greek-American experience with films that capture the current political and social transitions in Greece, the life stories of 20th century cultural giants, a love story set against the backdrop of the Greek War of Independence, and a documentary that explores women’s issues. Greek language films are shown with English subtitles. For further information, to purchase tickets or for information on how to become a Hellenic Film Society USA sponsor, please visit https://hellenicfilmusa.org/ or email info@hellenicfilmusa.org or call 646-844-1488.

MAY 3-19

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria, presents the contemporary Greek comedy Ftistos O Makaritis by Penny Fylaktaki, directed by Ioanna Katsarou. The play debuted in Thessaloniki and has since toured throughout Greece with great success, and is now in Astoria running Friday and Saturday, 8 PM and Sunday, 5 PM through May 19. More information is available by phone: 718-726-7329 and online: greekculturalcenter.org.

MAY 5-11

PITTSBURGH, PA – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 419 S. Dithridge Street in Pittsburgh, holds its annual Greek Festival May 5-11. Enjoy delicious “homemade” Greek food at the festival open for lunch through dinner with outdoor grill, dining under the tent, live Greek band, nightly dancing by the youth of the community, and wonderful camaraderie. Hours: Sunday, May 5, Noon-8 PM; Monday, May 6-Thursday, May 9, 11 AM-9 PM; Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, 11 AM-10 PM, music ’til midnight. More information is available by phone: 412-682-3866 and online: stnickspgh.org.

MAY 9-23

MANHATTAN – The opening of the art exhibition titled Mythology featuring paintings by Andreas Kontellis takes place on Thursday, May 9, 6 PM, at the premises of the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan. Curated by Louiza Karapidakis, the exhibition runs from May 9-23, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM. RSVP for the opening by May 6: rsvp.nyc@mfa.gr.

MAY 9-12

WATERBURY, CT – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 937 Chase Parkway in Waterbury, holds its 47th annual Greek Festival. Enjoy homemade Greek food and pastries, jewelry, raffles Church viewing and tours. Entertainment includes live Greek music in the evenings, Greek dancing by the youth of the church and Kids’ corner. Free parking and free admission. Hours: Thursday, May 9, 11 AM-9 PM; Friday, May 10, 11AM-11 PM; Saturday, May 11, 11 AM-Midnight; and Sunday, May 12, 11 AM-3 PM. More information is available by phone: 203-754-5189 and online: holytrinitywaterbury.org/greekfest.

MAY 10-11

ASTORIA – The Theatrical Group of St. Demetrios Astoria presents H Theia apo to Sikago (The Aunt from Chicago), the comedy by Alekos Sakellarios, directed by Apostolos Mavrommatis and Stavroula Tsoutsa, on May 10 and 11, 8 PM at the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center, 30-03 30th Drive in Astoria. Free admission.

MAY 11

MANHATTAN – The Ronald McDonald House New York Greek Division invites you to its 24th Annual Niki Sideris Walk-a-thon on Saturday, May 11, starting off from Ronald McDonald House New York, 405 East 73rd Street in Manhattan. Registration: 9 AM; Walk: 11 AM. $20/participant. Please visit www.rmh-newyork.org/events/greek-walk-a-thon for details.

GLEN COVE, NY – Nepomak USA/FCAO Membership Drive/Networking Event takes place on Saturday, May 11, 5:30-8:30 PM at Cove Restaurant in Glen Cove. Complimentary open bar and appetizers. Free admission. Please contact Martinos Kyprianou at 551-206-0471 or Argyris Eleftheriou at 201-956-1044 for details.

FAIRVIEW, NJ – Vocalist Eleni Andreou together with a select group of musicians is hosting a musical concert, Tribute to Vicky Mosholiou at the Community Center of the Ascension Greek Orthodox Church, 101 Anderson Avenue (corner of Henry Street) in Fairview on Saturday, May 11, 7:30 PM. Enjoy two hours of Vicky Mosholiou’s unforgettable songs that will remain with us for years to come. For reservations call 201-264-3196 or 347-201-1821, for further information contact Dimitri Kontolios dimitri62@gmail.com or Despina Kolokithas dkpatra1@yahoo.com. Donation $40 per person. All net proceeds will be given to the Hellenic Relief Foundation to purchase food for the needy families in Greece during this time of economic crisis. A reception will follow the concert.

MAY 13

MANHATTAN – The American Hellenic Institute Business Network requests the pleasure of your company at its Monthly Informal Networking Reception at Avra Restaurant, 141 East 48th Street in Manhattan, on Monday, May 13, 5:30-7:30 PM. Please RSVP to csirigos100@aol.com.

MAY 15

MANHATTAN – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) invites you to “Financing Your Next Construction Project Panel Discussion – Using Tax Exempt Bond Financing and Other Economic Development Incentives” at the 3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, May 15, 6 PM. Please visit www.embca.com for details.

MAY 16

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York invites you to its scholarship fundraiser Spring Fling at the Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria on Thursday, May 16, 7:30 PM. Please visit www.hmsny.org for details.

MAY 19

MANHATTAN – Kehila Kedosha Janina hosts its 5th Annual Greek Jewish Festival at Broome Street between Allen and Eldridge Streets on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on Sunday, May 19, 12-6 PM. The synagogue community along with numerous community partners will celebrate the unique culture and heritage of the Romaniote Jews in New York City. Experience authentic kosher Greek foods and homemade Greek pastries, traditional Greek dancing, live Greek and Sephardic music, an outdoor marketplace full of vendors, arts and educational activities for kids, and much more! Performers include: Stavros Theodorou Orchestra, Hellenic Dancers of New Jersey, Noga Group with Avram Pengas, Hillary Coniglio Lit, Scott Wilson & Efendi, and Axion Estin Panegyris. More information is available online at www.kkjfestival.com and by phone: 212-431-1619.

EASTCHESTER, NY – The 5th Annual Loukoumi Dance Party & Make A Difference Awards take place on Sunday, May 19, 5-9 PM at Mulino’s at Lake Isle, 660 White Plains Road in Eastchester. This year’s Inspiration Award will be presented to

Grammy Award-winning legend Gloria Gaynor, best known for her hit song, I Will

Survive. Loukoumi Make A Difference Awards will also be presented to The Sweet Treat Girls, The Mint Brothers, The Hellenic American Academy, The Immaculate Conception

School, Our Lady of Grace School, St. Paul School, The Waverly School, Julia Arditi

and Malia Hernandez, and Sammy Cook. Online auction is now open: www.biddingforgood.com, search Loukoumi Dance Party. More information is available online: www.LoukoumiFoundation.org.

JUNE 5

MANHATTAN – New York-based composer and performer Pericles Kanaris returns to his New York residency at Drom with three concerts for the Spring and Summer seasons. The theme for the new performances is “Road to Athens,” as the series will culminate in a concert at the prestigious NOSTOS Summer Festival at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center in Athens, Greece on June 30th. The upcoming New York show is Wednesday, Jun. 5, 8 PM. Also featured are the musicians Ben Butler (guitars), Richard Hammond (bass), Peter Douskalis (guitars, assistant director), Agapitos Maganaris (bouzouki, vocals), Gary Schreiner (accordion, harmonica), Jamie Eblen (drums/percussion) and Jessie Reagen Mann (cello). More information is available online: dromnyc.com.