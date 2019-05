ATHENS – Former health minister Andreas Loverdos was given until May 30 to prepare his testimony to anti-corruption prosecutors as a suspect in the Novartis pharmaceuticals giant bribery scandal.

Loverdos was summoned to testify regarding the pricing of four drugs for serious illnesses, which were sold at prices much higher than those in the three cheapest European countries.

The minister is being investigated for the offence of repeated passive bribery “damaging the state.”