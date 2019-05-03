Greek Cops Step Up Drug Raids in Anarchist Haven Exarchia

ATHENS – Hit with criticism that anarchists are gaining control of the Exarchia neighborhood that abuts one of the Greek capital’s wealthiest enclaves, Kolonaki, Greek police tore through the area with another drug raid.

Anti-narcotics officers raided two apartments in the area, with sources not named telling Kathimerini that about 150 kilograms (330.693 pounds) of hashish and 12,500 euros ($13,943) in cash. Three Albanian nationals – aged 24, 25 and 30 – were arrested.

The operation came after clamoring from neighborhood groups and residents that anarchists and drug dealers were taking over despite the presence of a major police precinct there.

Police had conducted a raid as well on April 11, removing two buildings of squatters,a favorite tactic of anarchists who have had pitched street battles with riot cops, hurling Molotov Cocktails and objects, drawing tear gas from police in response.

Eight Coast Guard officers on a drug bust had been ambushed in the neighborhood earlier by a group of some 50 people thought to be anarchists, who were armed with clubs, knives and also AK-47 assault rifles.