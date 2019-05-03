The 13th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival June 3-9

LOS ANGELES – Artistic and Festival Director, Aristotle Katopodis announced on May 1 that the 13th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) will be held on June 3 – 9 at UCLA and at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

The Festival celebrates the best of new films from Greek filmmakers worldwide and promotes Greek cinema and cultural exchange while bridging the gap between the filmmakers and Hollywood. Each year, special Orpheus Awards are given to the most outstanding new films in Fiction Feature, Documentary, Short Film, Directing, and Acting categories.

Submit your film: http://lagff.org/festival/submit/.

The 7th International Project Discovery Forum (IPDF) is a four-day pitching and development workshop which takes place during the Festival in Los Angeles and

features the Aegean Award ($1,000) and the Mediterranean Film Institute Scholarship Award.

The chosen projects will have the chance to attend the lab that includes script feedback, pitching training, roundtables, workshops, and one-on-one meetings with industry professionals such as producers, financiers, and distributors.

To submit your script or treatment you must either have origins from, planning to film in or the script has story themes linked to one of the following countries: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Greece, Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey, Romania, or Slovenia. IPDF believes in the universal language of cinema and in the power of independent film.

IPDF Guidelines: https://bit.ly/2E7fiy8

IPDF Info: https://bit.ly/2E8YbfC

LAGFF is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization and open to all filmgoers and patrons of the arts. Complete program schedule and tickets will be available at www.lagff.org.

