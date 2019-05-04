SYRIZA-Hired Poll Shows Leftists Cut Into New Democracy Lead

ATHENS – A poll commissioned by a firm managed by a Member of the European Parliament for the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA showed the party only 6 points behind the major opposition New Democracy with elections for the EU body and Greek municipalities coming May 26.

That was contradictory to other independent polls that showed New Democracy far ahead after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has spent the last more than four years reneging on anti-austerity promises and whose government was shown in a TV documentary of being negligent over the July, 2018 wildfires that killed 100 people.

The survey showed New Democracy with a 23.4-17.5 percent lead. It was conducted by Palmos Analysis and posted on the news website TVXS and showed 31.4 percent of respondents undecided.

The other parties to get above the 3 percent threshold needed to win seats were the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) that is headed by former members of the now-defunct PASOK Socialists and came in at 6.2 percent, with the KKE Communists getting 5.8 percent and the ultra-extreme right-wing Golden Dawn at 3.6 percent, about half what it had before.

There was no indication of what the standings were for the Greek general elections for Prime Minister and Parliament which must be held by October with previous surveys – apart from commissioned by SYRIZA, showing New Democracy with leads as high as 14.1 percent over the Leftists.