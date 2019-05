NEW YORK – In an exclusive interview to The National Herald, John Catsimatidis, one of the most prominent global businessmen, as well as a widely-known and respected Greek-American, spoke about Archbishop Demetrios – describing him as “a wonderful person, but not a builder” – referring to the St. Nicholas church.

He also spoke about the “squandering” of millions of dollars to what he called “nonsense expenses” and emphasized that “the Authorities of New York want to finish …