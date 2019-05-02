Hellenic Navy Trireme Olympias Sails into Piraeus for “Maritime Days 2019”

PIRAEUS – The Hellenic Navy’s working replica of an ancient Athenian trireme, the “Olympias”, on Thursday sailed into Marina Zeas in Piraeus port to participate in the “Maritime Days 2019” taking place on May 3-12.

The ship was met by Piraeus Mayor Yiannis Moralis, who was shown around the ship by its captain, Commander Nikolaos Polychronakis. Moralis noted that the trireme’s presence in Piraeus port for the festival was a “special event” that gave local residents, visitors and tourists a chance to visit the flagship vessel.

The “Olympias” is a fully functional copy of a 5th-century B.C. Athenian trireme that was built in Greece in 1985-1987 as part of an experimental archaeology programme, funded by the Hellenic Navy. Its construction was based on research conducted by the historian J.S. Morrison and the ship builder J.F. Coates.

While in Piraeus, it will be open to the public for tours held daily on May 3-7 from 10:00 – 13:00 and 17:00-20:00.