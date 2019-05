NEW YORK – Bestselling mystery author Jeffrey Siger presented his new book, The Mykonos Mob, at The Mysterious Bookshop in Manhattan on May 1. The book is the 10th in the series featuring Inspector Andreas Kaldis.

According to the book’s description, the case begins for Athens’ Chief Inspector Andreas Kaldis with a literal bang when a corrupt former police colonel who runs a protection racket on Mykonos is gunned down. Suddenly, Kaldis is face-to-face with Greece’s top crime bosses on an …