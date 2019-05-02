Rep. Maloney Releases Statement on Yom Hashoah

WASHINGTON, DC – On Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), sponsor of the bipartisan Never Again Education Act, released the following statement:

“Today, on Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, we honor the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust. It is in their memory that we say ‘Never Again.’

“Yet, this promise rings hollow as incidents of anti-semitism continue to rise around the country. Just this past Saturday, on the final day of Passover, a gunman entered Chabad of Poway synagogue and killed Lori Gilbert Kaye and injured three others. Six months before, another gunman attacked Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue, killing eleven worshippers and injuring seven more.

“So, to fulfill our solemn promise of Never Again, we must take action. We must make sure our children learn about the Holocaust and the dangers of hate and anti-semitism. This is why I introduced and am working to pass my bipartisan Never Again Education Act, which now has more than 120 co-sponsors, to give our teachers the resources and training they need to teach our children the important lessons of the Holocaust and the consequences of intolerance and hate. Because if we do not learn from history, we are condemned to repeat it.”