New Democracy Motion Seeks Censure of Provocative Polakis

ATHENS – Greece’s major opposition New Democracy will bring a censure motion against ruling Radical Left SYRIZA Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis for chiding the Conservatives wheelchair bound candidate for European Parliament in May 26 elections.

Polakis had accused Stelios Kymbouropoulos, who has a medical degree with honors despite a severe disability, of using affirmative action laws to get a public sector job and then criticizing those laws.

The backlash against the provocative minister was immediate and fierce, even within his own party, although he continues to enjoy the protection of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who has let him become a kind of political attack dog against SYRIZA’s enemies.

With the party far behind New Democracy in polls for the European Parliament elections as well as those for Prime Minister later this year, Polakis has been on a rampage against New Democracy and other political rivals, using the cover of immunity as a lawmaker.

New Democracy will tie the censure motion to another amendment seeking to revoke an agreement Tsipras made with the country’s international creditors to next year impose first-time taxes on previously-exempt low-and-moderate income groups and people.

That could put the Leftists in the awkward position of having to back their rivals as Tsipras had already said he wanted to revoke that part of his own deal with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM.)

Tsipras reportedly privately rebuked Polakis in a phone call for going after Kymbouropoulos but in public he backed Polakis, a surgeon.

The support given Polakis publicly by Tsipras and his top advisor, Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas, reportedly upset some in the rank-and-file of SYRIZA, rarely seen in the party which knows almost no boundaries in going after rivals.

A SYRIZA European Parliament lawmaker, Dimitris Papadimoulis gave limp support for Polakis, saying, “in essence, his statement is right” but “his style undermines this” but the minister was defiant and unrepentant.

Kymbouropoulos said he’d be glad to talk with Polakis but got no response as New Democracy said SYRIZA and Polakis had sunk to new lows in going after Kymbouropoulos and his disability.

Speaking to state-run TV, Health Minister Andreas Xanthos said his deputy’s remarks were “obviously unfortunate” because they damaged the government and boosted its rival.

But no action has been taken, with Tsipras, without saying whether he agreed with criticism that Polakis’ comments were “vile” and “despicable,” is backing his kind of designated political attack dog, who tears into the party’s enemies frequently.