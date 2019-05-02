May Day Mitsotakis Message: SYRIZA Ruined Greek Middle Class

ATHENS – Leading bill in polls in an election year, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis denied that if he comes to power he would abolish the already abolished two-month annual holiday bonuses stripped of Greek workers by bailout deals with the country’s international creditors.

That claim is being made by the faltering ruling Radical Left SYRIZA as the party plummets in polls after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity promises for four years, including a vow to restore the bonuses that had been given during Easter, the summer and for the Christmas holidays.

In an interview with the Athens-based Ant1 channel, Mitsotakis said the claim by his main political rivals was “fake news,” spread to weaken his lead in the polls that has been as high as 14.1 percent with elections required to be held by October.

While he’s being portrayed as a product of the elite – a Harvard and Stanford graduate with a family pedigree as the son of a former Premier – he said he will take pro-labor stances, which SYRIZA has been trying to claim although Tsipras continued to dilute workers rights.

Mitsotakis said the minimum monthly salary in Greece should increase at a rate of twice the annual increase of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) after being slashed as part of three bailout deals and with Tsipras this year restoring only half what he said he would.

He said that the Tsipras government has “demolished” the middle classes in the country with high taxes and excessive fiscal targets, and only recently revisited promises to reduce taxes in a frantic bid to woo back disenchanted voters to his camp.

“It (SYRIZA) said so many lies when it knew it would win the elections, now that it’s losing wouldn’t it say even more?”