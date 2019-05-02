For May Day, Tsipras Attacks Troika Deals He Signed

ATHENS – Having reneged on anti-austerity promises for four years, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras used May Day to renew his largely-abandoned Radical Left SYRIZA platform to decry bailout deals signed with the country’s creditors, including by him.

“The struggle to protect labor is constant,” Tsipras said in a prepared statement, while adding: “After (Greece’s) exit from the memorandums, which served before anything else as an attack on labor.”

That was in reference to the Aug. 20, 2018 end of three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($365.04 billion) after more than eight years, including a third for 86 billion euros ($96.3 billion) he signed in the summer of 2015 with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

That came with more crushing measures put on workers, pensioners and the poor he vowed to defy but them implemented, including diluting workers rights and – four years later – raising the minimum wage only half what he said he would.

Tsipras took credit for that without mentioning he didn’t restore the minimum wage to pre-crisis levels as he swore he would and noted his government abolished a sub-minimum wage and passed stricter fines for violations of labor laws at the same time it hasn’t moved to pay retroactive benefits ordered by the courts.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who admitted earlier the government deliberately overtaxed the middle class as part of an avalanche of new taxes and tax hikes after promising to cut taxes, said there’s now a need to reduce them, with elections coming.

But at the same time he reverted to the Leftists set-aside credo for a “redistribution of income,” although Tsipras hasn’t moved as he said to “crush the oligarchy,” and tax the rich to help take care of lesser-income groups.

Tsakalotos, who was a United Kingdom-based Marxist economist professor before joining Tsipras’ Cabinet, where he was forced into embarrassing surrenders to the country’s ideological enemies, said SYRIZA is restoring prosperity although the debt is rising by the second despite the bailouts.

He said “growth has returned, exports are going well, investments are taking place,” while adding that promises made during the September 2015 election – not the January 2015 election where a New Democracy-led coalition was toppled, are “slowly being to be implemented; we have access to the markets, pensions weren’t cut.”

But there still hasn’t been a full return to the markets with a 10-year-bond in January selling for more than three times higher than the bailouts and investors still wary of political volatility, the tax hikes and hard-core elements in SYRIZA trying to block all foreign businesses.

“In a leftist government we have a concern to reduce taxation and a concern to redistribute income; both elements are important,” he said, while even describing a possible new, class-based tax, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

He indicated the new tariffs could be “the implementation of a tax on yachts visiting our islands. I say this because not all taxes should be reduced; there are people that have the ability (to pay more) … not everyone has been burdened the same from this crisis.”