Spring Weather Bringing More Refugees, Migrants to Greece

Four years into a refugee and migrant crisis, more are arriving on Greek islands with the advent of spring and better weather, where they will be taken to already far-over-capacity and detention centers.

Their only choice is to hope asylum applications will be approved or face being returned to Turkey, which lets human traffickers continue to operate during a suspended swap deal with the European Union, which closed its borders to them.

Some in the centers and camps have been waiting two years or more with 15,000 on the islands and another more than 55,000 on mainland camps growing so angry and frustrated that hundreds earlier tried to storm into North Macedonia to get out.

A total of 662 people arrived on the islands of the eastern Aegean in the week ending April 26, said Kathimerini, compared to 444 the week before that. Overall 1,866 landed on the islands of Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Kos and Leros last month, where officials have been howling for more help from the government but essentially ignored.

During the same period 2,648 people were transferred to facilities on the mainland after being declared part of the most vulnerable groups although the government said there can’t be mass transfers without violating terms of the EU-Turkey swap agreement that has seen only a relative handful sent back so far.

Plans to add to facilities being used to hold the refugees and migrants have been delayed until after local elections on May 26 after residents protested vehemently, demanding more be taken to mainland camps with summer tourism season fast approaching.