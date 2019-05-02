New York Post on St. Nicholas and Statements by John Catsimatidis

NEW YORK – The New York Post, in an article dated April 27, 2019 written by Melissa Klein, addressed issue of the unfinished nave of St. Nicholas at Ground Zero and stated that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo “has pushed for seven heavy hitters to join a group trying to restart the stalled construction.” Among them is supermarket mogul John Catsimatidis who said, “he (Cuomo) wants the church finished.”

Catsimatidis, who heads the Gristedes supermarkets, said donors were ready to step in, but only if a new group was in charge. “If the Archdiocese is in charge, they’re not giving the money,” he said. He said no state money would be involved.

The Post reminded also that, “The U.S. Attorney has been probing the project.”

It is reminded here that The National Herald has written extensively on the issue. Specifically, on December 9, 2018 we revealed the letter of Richard Cotton, Director of the Port Authority New York and New Jersey addressed to Archbishop Demetrios and the Archbishop’s reply to him. TNH had written that “The Executive Director of The Port Authority (“Agency”), Richard Cotton, wrote a letter dated November 6, 2018 to Archbishop Demetrios of America and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressing the Agency’s concern about the status of the St. Nicholas church at Ground Zero, stressing that, “I believe we can all agree that the status quo cannot continue as it is a negative for all involved.”

In his letter, which the National Herald has obtained a copy of, Cotton also emphasized that the unfinished nave “affects the totality of the neighborhood.”

Cotton offered to help with the completion of St. Nicholas, and added, “I would like to meet with both of you at your convenience to see how we can conclude this matter.”

Archbishop Demetrios replied to the Port Authority on November 14, 2018, stating, among other things, that “no one is more concerned about the interruption of construction than myself.” He continued, “Since the destruction of this house of worship on September 11, 2001, it has been a priority of the Archdiocese, and myself personally, to see that the church is rebuilt not simply to meet the needs of our faithful who have worshiped there for decades, but also as a symbol of dynamic ‘rebirth’ after the terrorist attack.”

The Archbishop also wrote, “we discovered in 2017 the mismanagement of the finances of the Archdiocese that not only impacted the operation of the national Church but as well the rebuilding of St. Nicholas. Much to our dismay and surprise it was discovered that by the end of December 2017, approximately $8.5 million was owed to contractors and others for work which had been completed on the St. Nicholas project.”

The information about the mismanagement of the finances was first revealed by the National Herald.

Archbishop Demetrios informed Cotton that “in light of this challenge, immediate actions were taken to address what had occurred and thanks be to God, the Archdiocese has stabilized Her finances and fulfilled all past due obligations. To get to this point required dramatic cutbacks, careful controls on spending and a bank loan to address legacy obligations.” He also added that he has appointed a new Board of Trustees as well as that a new independent entity was formed, “The Friends of St. Nicholas,” to raise the necessary funds.”

It is noted here that since then nothing has taken place.

The New York Post article dated April 27, 2019 with this headline and byline: “Cuomo makes construction push for stalled Ground Zero church – By Melissa Klein, follows:

“Gov. Cuomo has pushed for seven heavy hitters to join a group trying to restart the stalled construction of a Greek Orthodox church at Ground Zero, The Post has learned.

“’He wants the church finished,’ said supermarket mogul John Catsimatidis, one of the seven.

“The moves come as the parishioners of St. Nicholas church are celebrating their 18th Easter this Sunday without a home, following the destruction of their former Cedar Street church in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“The rebuilding of the more elaborate replacement church, known as the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, stalled in December 2017 when the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese ran out of money for the $80 million project.

“Some of the money meant for the grand church went to shore up the Archdiocese’s finances. The US Attorney has been probing the project.

“The half-built church has become an eyesore at Ground Zero. It sits on land owned by the Port Authority with a nominal rent of $1 a year.

The Archdiocese said it would take nearly $40 million to finish the church, which was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, and is supposed to glow at night and provide ‘a spiritual beacon of hope and rebirth.’

“Catsimatidis, who heads Gristedes supermarkets, said donors were ready to step in, but only if a new group was in charge.

“’If the Archdiocese is in charge, they’re not giving the money,’ he said.

“He said no state money would be involved.

“Cuomo’s other recommendations to join the non-profit Friends of St. Nicholas include Democratic donor Dennis Mehiel, and Madeline Singas, the Nassau County District Attorney, sources said.

Bishop Andonios Paropoulos, the chancellor of the Archdiocese, said it “had absolutely no problem” with Cuomo’s picks.

“He said the group had done no active fundraising since it was formed at the end of last year.

“A spokesman for Cuomo said the governor ‘reached out to the Port Authority, which is trying to help the project that has been stalled for years.’