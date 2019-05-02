Fundraising Campaign for Greek National Softball Team

NEW YORK – Softball may not be the most popular sport in Greece, but there is a Greek National Softball team and the young ladies on the team are asking for support in their bid to represent Greece and compete in the European Championships and hopefully qualify for a spot in the upcoming Olympic Games in 2020 in Japan.

Alexis Bazos shared the story with The National Herald, “My name is Alexis Bazos. I am a Greek American, and have been selected to play for the Greek National Softball team. In July, the team will travel to the Czech Republic to compete in the European championships with hope of earning a spot in the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She continued, “Softball is not sponsored by the government of Greece so all of us Greek girls on the team have to personally fund the entire endeavor. We would so appreciate if you would post the link to learn about the Greek National Softball team and donate to our efforts to take Greece to the 2020 Olympics. We are proud to represent Greece and will work hard to make you proud of us. Go Hellas!”

More information about donating to the cause is available online: https://verticalraise.com/fundraiser/greek-national-softball-drive/f/49910/