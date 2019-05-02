PM Tsipras Starts a Two-Day Tour in Crete

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras starts a two-day tour in Crete.

At 11 am he will inspect the completion of the project on the Heraklion – Messaras road, a project that will give a breather in the region.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the section of the Northern Road Axis of Crete, Gouves – Hersonissos, which was delivered to traffic a few days ago, in the presence of Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis. It is part of a 51 million euro project, which has been stagnant for years.

Tsipras will also inaugurate the hydraulic project at Aposelemis dam.

Then the prime minister is expected to visit the Archanes Asterousia Municipality, while at 19:30 he will visit Houdetsi, where the Labyrinth Musical Workshop is located. He will hold a brief greeting at an event to be held there.

On Friday, the Prime Minister will speak at the National Stadium of Chania at 19:30.