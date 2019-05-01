Metropolis of Chicago Appoints Vicki Pappas Karl as Executive Director

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago announced on April 30 the selection of Vicki Pappas Karl as its new Executive Director. Karl has more than 30 years of professional experience as an accomplished attorney, business advisor and nonprofit leader. She began her new role on May 1.

The selection of Karl ends a national search for a candidate to help the Metropolis engage in long-term planning, make decisions on an inclusive basis and conduct itself with accountability, transparency and professionalism.

Specifically, Karl will oversee Metropolis operations and manage areas of finance, administration, development, communications and ministries, among others. Among her early responsibilities will be to oversee the conclusion of the Metropolis audit and the release of 2019-2020 Metropolis budget, both of which were delayed due to the need to verify additional data and the unanticipated need to identify additional documents and materials.

“Vicki Pappas Karl is an accomplished professional, a community leader and a servant of God, exactly the kind of person needed to help us continue to fulfill our mission and usher in a new era of growth and change throughout the Metropolis,” said His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael. “Not only will Vicki’s experience, skills and background benefit the Metropolis, but her example of foregoing opportunities in the private sector to serve the Church is an inspiration to women and all Orthodox Christians.”

Karl has served in a number of roles including as Assistant Vice President and Assistant

General Counsel of CNA Insurance Companies, a Partner at Seyfarth Shaw LLP, and most recently as Chief Legal Counsel for a local Internet startup company. She is a certified mediator and has served as a mentor and a coach to both colleagues and young adults. Karl received her BA in Political Science from the University of Michigan with distinction and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois College of Law, Magna Cum Laude. Currently, she is President-Elect of the Hellenic Bar Association and a volunteer lawyer for Hellenic Legal Assistance Services. She also has served as a director and officer of the Hellenic Bar Association.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve the Metropolis of Chicago in this new role. I am deeply humbled and grateful to Metropolitan Nathanael for his confidence and for giving me the special opportunity to serve the Church,” said Karl. “I look forward to working with the clergy and faithful to ensure our parishes grow and remain vital institutions to their communities through the support and service of the Metropolis.”

The position was made possible by a matching grant from the Hellenic Foundation. The screening and interview process was supported by Metropolis Council Member Andrew Limouris and his firm, Medix, an executive talent search and recruitment firm, on a pro bono basis.

About the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago

Tracing its roots back to 1923, the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago is the diocese of Greek Orthodox faithful in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin as well as northern Indiana and southeastern Missouri consisting of 58 parishes and two monastic communities. The Metropolis is one of nine regions in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and is presided over by His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael. The general offices of the Metropolis are temporarily located in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

For more information, visit www.chicago.goarch.org.