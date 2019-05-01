Gianaris Hails Deal to Save Court Square Library

LONG ISLAND CITY – On April 30, New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris heralded a deal reached with Queens Public Library and Citibank to extend the lease of the Court Square Library for an additional seven months past its August deadline. Gianaris pressed Citibank, Savanna Execs to extend the Court Square Library lease into 2020.

“I am glad our voices were heard and this important community asset will remain in place long enough to find a new home,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “The Court Square Library plays a critical role for a growing neighborhood and I will do everything I can to ensure its continuing presence in our community.”

The lease extension gives the library the ability to continue operating longer while the Queens Public Library searches for a new home for the branch which serves more than 97,000 customers each year.