Mitsotakis: ND to Table Amendment on Non-Reduction of Tax Free Threshold (Video)

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) will table an amendment in parliament on Monday to abolish the reduction of the tax free threshold, its leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with Antenna TV on Wednesday.

He also called upon Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to turn from words to practice and support the amendment.

Mitsotakis also responded to Tsipras’ accusations that he represents the elite and not the majority of citizens saying that the policies promoted by ND and himself are policies of strengthening the many and those affected mainly by the crisis.

“I am talking about a 30 percent reduction of ENFIA (Uniform Real Estate Ownership Tax) for all households. I am talking about the reduction of taxes. I am talking about a policy that will create new jobs, through an increase in new investments as well as the need to create model schools in all regional units,” he explained.