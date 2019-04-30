Polakis Unchained Keeps Tsipras Reeling, Roils SYRIZA

ATHENS – Tied to vicious remarks by Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis attacking a disabled political rival and plunging in polls after breaking anti-austerity vows, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader reverted to handouts – and a trip to China – in a bid to regain favor with disenchanted voters.

Far behind the major opposition New Democracy – the party he unseated in 2015 – with elections required to be held by October, Tsipras reportedly privately rebuked Polakis in a phone call for saying that a Conservative candidate for the European Parliament in May 26 polls, Stelios Kymbouropoulos, used being in a wheelchair and affirmative action laws to be appointed, despite having earned a medical degree with honors.

In public, Tsipras backed Polakis, a surgeon – as he has every time the provocative minister mocks, ridicules and attacks the party’s political enemies, but Kathimerini said the Premier chided him for going after Kymbouropoulos.

That attack was too much even for some of Polakis’ colleagues in the party and government, who said he went way too far this time and crossed the line in going after Kymbouropoulos, who has gained distinction his career despite a severe disability.

The support given Polakis publicly by Tsipras and his top advisor, Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas, reportedly upset some in the rank-and-file of SYRIZA, rarely seen in the party which knows almost no boundaries in going after rivals.

A SYRIZA European Parliament lawmaker, Dimitris Papadimoulis gave limp support for Polakis, saying, “in essence, his statement is right” but “his style undermines this” but the minister was defiant and unrepentant.

Kymbouropoulos said he’d be glad to talk with Polakis but got no response as New Democracy said SYRIZA and Polakis had sunk to new lows in going after Kymbouropoulos and his disability.

Speaking to state-run TV, Health Minister Andreas Xanthos said his deputy’s remarks were “obviously unfortunate” because they damaged the government and boosted its rival.

But no action has been taken, with Tsipras, without saying whether he agreed with criticism that Polakis’ comments were “vile” and “despicable,” is backing his kind of designated political attack dog, who tears into the party’s enemies frequently.

Kymbouropoulos said the minister’s opinion didn’t matter and carried no weight with him, although the accusation was that the disability was a method to get a job as a doctor in the National Health System.

“I will not be stopped by one man’s opinion. I’m here to help and I will get where I want to and where I can go,” Kymbouropoulos told Greek broadcaster Open TV. “It is the opinion of one citizen who happens to be a minister. This is how I see it.”

He added that he didn’t like the substance of the remark rather than the smirky tone that Polakis always uses when dismissing others he doesn’t like. “It has nothing to do with names. We are talking about politics here. About what is a disability and how the state hinders disabled people from becoming active citizens. It’s a deeply political issue,” he said.

Xanthos said it was too bad that Polakis spoke out “at a time when the conservatives appeared cornered regarding crucial issues on the social agenda,” and with the elections for European lawmakers and Greek municipalities coming May 26.

“It gave (New Democracy) the chance to counterattack,” he said, referring to the censure motion that the Conservatives leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will submit after the Easter break in order to “change the political climate.”

With general elections coming later this year and SYRIZA far behind – as well as for the European Parliament and Greek regional elections next month – Polakis is reportedly being seen as a detriment and giving ammunition the political opposition.

The National Confederation of Persons with Disabilities (ESAA) said it would take legal action against Polakis.“ ESAA considers that the unacceptable statement of Pavlos Polakis on the measures to protect people with disabilities … is rife with racism and violates existing laws,” the union also said.

Kymbouropoulos at the age of 14 was the first wheelchair-bound honor student to carry the Greek flag in the annual school parade on the October 28 national holiday. He went on to graduate from the Athens School of Medicine with honors in 2012 and was appointed as a psychiatric attendant at Attica General Hospital in 2016.