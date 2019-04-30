St. George Church in Piscataway Celebrates Its Namesake Saint

PISCATAWAY, NJ – His Eminence Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey presided over the Divine Liturgy, assisted by the presiding priest of the community, Archimandrite Nektarios Cottros and other priests, on April 29, honoring the feast day of St. George at the church of the same name in Piscataway.

Metropolitan Evangelos spoke about the life of St. George and wished the Light of the Resurrection to touch the hearts of all and to flood the lives of people in the hope of life eternal.

Fr. Nektarios Cottros spoke to The National Herald and wished all the best to the many faithful, noting that St. George imitating the passion of the Risen Christ is the glory of the Martyrs and the pride of the saints of our Church.

Parish Council President George Athanasopoulos, invited all the Greek community to visit and get to know the historic church of St. George. “Our community was founded 103 years ago and to date it is one of the largest in New Jersey with hundreds of members. We have our Greek school, Sunday school, youth programs and much more. All together, with love and unity, we work for the good and the progress of our Church,” he said.



The three fathers of the Holy Monastery of the Holy Trinity Panoramatos, who participated in the Divine Liturgy, spoke to TNH, urging the Greek community to continue following the way and the example of Christ and to live the will of God in order not to remain in decay and death, but to live forever with the Risen Christ.

Philoptochos President Eugenia Theokas noted that the society’s members strengthen and support the parishioners who need material and moral assistance and donations are also given to nursing homes, orphanages, hospitals, and other charitable institutions.

George Zalokostas invited everyone to the community’s four-day festival, which will run from May 16-19. “It’s one of the biggest festivals in New Jersey with delicious traditional food and pastries, live music, dancing, games for the little ones and more,” he told TNH.

Following the Divine Liturgy, a celebratory meal was held in the community hall.