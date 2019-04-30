New England Commission of Higher Education Issues Official Notation to Hellenic College

By Theodore Kalmoukos April 30, 2019

The main administration building of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek-Orthodox School of Theology in one of the most prominent areas of Brookline Massachusetts. (Photo by TNH/Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – The New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) at its meeting April 12, 2019, issued an official Notation for Hellenic College asserting that “the College’s accreditation may be in jeopardy if current conditions continue or worsen with respect to the Commission’s standards on Planning and Evaluation and Institutional Resources.”

The NECHE will be monitoring the School closely in order to assess its situation and decide accordingly.

As The National Herald has been reporting for more than a year now Hellenic …

