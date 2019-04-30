Done With Greece, Varoufakis Tries to Shake Up German, EU Politics

Yanis Varoufakis is gone from Greece but not forgotten after his tumultuous six-month tenure as Finance Minister in 2015, before Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras ousted him to satisfy the country’s creditors wary of his combative style.

He has used the four years since to snipe at Tsipras, charging the Premier betrayed the party’s alleged principles and surrendered to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) in return for a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($96.42 billion) that came more austerity measures.

Tsipras swore he’d defy the Troika, stop austerity and the sale of state assets but gave in on all counts, too much for Varoufakis, a self-claimed games theory expert.

Accused by critics of unbridled arrogance, Varoufakis has channeled the disdain into trying to take on not just the Troika but all of Europe, whose leaders he said are trying to keep control of the continent through business-like means at all costs.

He formed a protest party, the pan-European Democracy in Europe Movement 2025, or DiEM25 for short, and is running for the May 26 European Parliament elections not in Greece, but Germany – home of his nemesis, former Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

Germany was the biggest contributor to three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($365.51 billion) but insisted upon and got harsh austerity measures put on Greeks in return, to protect the banks who lent the money.

“As a staunch European, I protest against what the European institutions are doing. They’re creating discontent, and that produces political monsters like Matteo Salvini and the Lega in Italy, the AfD in Germany, or Golden Dawn in Greece,” Varoufakis told Deutsche Welle.

He was referring to the ultra-extreme right super-nationalist groups in each country that have risen in power as voter disenchantment grew with mainstream parties, Tsipras’ dreams of bringing a Leftist revolution in Europe dashed on the rocks of capitalism.

Varoufakis’ party is much like the marginalized groups in Greece who are powerless to do anything but complain, including a couple formed by SYRIZA dissidents who – like him – broke away in disgust at Tsipras’ surrender to his ideological enemies.

Varoufakis fears Europe is heading toward a repeat of the 1930s when Hitler began his rise to power so DiEM25 is calling for radical changes, including an end to austerity measures, an active environmental policy, and more transparency within the EU, with few followers.

DiEM25 calls itself “European Spring,” and brings together Europeans across national borders. Parties in seven countries are standing with a unified election manifesto.

One of the main reasons why Varoufakis is a candidate in Germany is likely that Germany, unlike Greece, doesn’t have a threshold clause, with a certain minimum percentage of the vote needed to get elected. It is 3 percent in Greece, where he’s equally loathed and loved.

His platform is for a European Green New Deal with an annual investment of 500 billion euros ($561.39 billion) in green energy, infrastructure and innovation, to accelerate the transition to a green economy. This would not be paid for by the EU member states, but by loans from the European Investment Bank, supported by the European Central Bank.

If German voters decide to vote for him, he said he would take it as symbolic and promptly quit after a few months as a Member of the European Parliament without explaining how that would help his cause other than to say that would draw attention in France and Italy and illustrate that, “This Europe is standing on the edge of the abyss.”