The Cross as a Sign of Orthodoxy and Life

What is Easter without the Cross? What is life without the Cross? Does it not become more clear what the Cross means as we grow older?
Does it really push the imagination to its limits to contemplate that a religion that worships the sign of the Cross could become the faith of billions of people?
And that this powerful symbol, the Cross, would not only come to be embraced worldwide, but became the par excellence mark and indisputable proof …
Please don’t use the word “Easter” when speaking of Orthodox Pascha.