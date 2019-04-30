High Interest in Kastoria Fur Fair that Opens on May 2

KASTORIA, Greece – Τwo charter flights carrying 140 commercial buyers and entrepreneurs from Russia and 120 from Ukraine for the 44th Kastoria International Fur Fair are expected to land at Kastoria and Makedonia airports on Tuesday.

The Fur Fair of Kastoria will open on May 2 and will run until May 5.

There are 121 exhibitors from nine countries participating in this year’s fair – Greece, Germany, Turkey, Estonia, Italy, Russia, UAE, Hungary and Canada.

Based on the latest available data, the organisers expect over 1,000 commercial buyers and two missions from Korea and Turkey.

The Korean mission has been organised by Enterprise Greece while the size of the Turkish mission reflects, according to the president of Kastoria furriers’ association Apostolos Tsoukas, “our neighbours’ expectation for a spectacular increase of Russian tourists to Turkey after the abolition of the visa”.

The Gala Fashion Show will be held on Thursday, May 2, during which the leading enterprises of the sector will present their creations. On Friday there will be a debate in cooperation with the World Fur Federation on “Building a sustainable strategy for the fur industry”.