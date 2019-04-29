Toxic Waters Hamper Search in Cyprus Serial Killer Case

By Associated Press April 29, 2019

Members of Cyprus Special Disaster Response Unit search for a suitcase in a man-made lake, near the village of Mitsero outside of the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday April 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

MITSERO, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot authorities say poor visibility in a man-made lake’s toxic waters is hampering the search for a victim of a suspected serial killer.

Investigators believe a suitcase at the bottom of the lake contains the remains of one of seven foreign women and girls that a Cypriot army captain has confessed to killing.

Fire chief Marcos Trangolas told The Associated Press on Monday that it’s slow going for a robotic camera being used in the search. He said a sonar device will also be deployed.

The 35-year-old suspect said he put the bodies of three of his victims — a mother and daughter, and another woman — in suitcases and dumped them in the lake.

A suitcase containing the remains of an adult woman was retrieved from the lake Sunday.

