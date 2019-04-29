Greek-Americans Michalopoulos, Leris Battle for Net Neutrality

Two of the leaders of the fight for net neutrality in the United States are Pantelis Michalopoulos, one of the country’s top telecommunications lawyers with the Washington law firm of Steptoe & Johnson, and Georgios Leris, a member of the team.

Born in Athens, Michalopoulos is a third-generation Athenian, who traces his family history to the Ionian island of Zakynthos and the Peloponnese and was graduated from the American College of Greece, Athens Law School and the University of Pennsylvania.

He has represented many giants in the Internet industry as well as public interest advocates, and local governments.

The firm’s team has taken on powerful gatekeepers such as AT&T, Verizon and Comcast, which are fighting against net neutrality for financial gain, if not for control of the flow of information as the battle goes on for who will oversee the Internet.