Antetokounmpo: The Man Who Made Milwaukee Famous

He’s not just a superstar on the court for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, but in the hearts of fans who said they follow the team just to watch “The Greek Freak,” Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose brilliant smile and humility have won their hearts.

Especially Greek-Americans like Nick Kanavas, Dennis Mistrioty, Jonathan McGinley, and Bob Busse, who follow him passionately, said WTMJ-TV in a feature.

“Giannis goes out there and never backs down from big moments,” Busse said. “I just love cheering him on.” Added Kanavas: “It’s great. It makes you feel proud of your culture.”

That’s a culture on display at Fiserv Forum every time the Bucks play. Greek flags are always visible in the stands just as in other cities where the Bucks play and Greek-American fans turn out not just for their hometown team but also to watch Antetokounmpo play.