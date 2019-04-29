Greek Company Developing Software for Medical Imaging

ATHENS – With entrepreneurs still striving through a nine-year-long economic crisis, the Greek startup Advantis Medical Imaging is developing software for medical imaging, combining medicine and technology.

The company hopes to tap into the $2.5 billion global market in the field, which is expected to be worth $4.5 billion by 2024.

is bringing together two rapidly changing major sectors, medicine and technology, as it is The company began only in 2016, said Kathimerini in a report and brought out a product called Brainance MD – neuroimaging software which displays, processes and analyzes brain scans – for sale in Greece and worldwide.

The software is accessible on the Internet. Through special algorithms and instruments for two- and three-dimension processing, the technology can substantially assist doctors in making a timely and accurate diagnosis of serious brain conditions such as tumors and Alzheimer’s Disease

Co-founder Paris Ziogas told the paper that one of the software’s advantages is that, unlike traditional desktop applications, it is offered purely as an internet service, allowing for remote utilization by multiple users at once.