Citing Election Volatility, S&P Keeps Greek Rating Rating Junk Status

With elections this year and vicious political fighting even by Greek standards already underway in pre-campaign mode, Standard & Poor’s kept Greece’s crediting at B+ with a positive outlook, but without an upgrade anticipated by markets.

It was also a blow to Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras as he had claimed he brought a recovery from a nine-year-long economic crisis without mentioning, if so, it’s largely because he reneged on anti-austerity promises.

Three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($363.93 billion) expired on Aug. 20, 2018 but a 10-billion euro ($11.16 billion) test bond sold at rates three times higher than the rescue packages, making the cost of a full market return prohibitive for now.

With Tsipras plummeting in polls after reneging on vows to halt tough measures put on workers, pensioners and the poor, the party he unseated – the major opposition New Democracy – has taken big leads and promised to overturn Leftist policies if elected.

That turmoil, along with an avalanche of tax hikes that Tsipras imposed after saying he wouldn’t, raising the corporate rate to 29 percent, and elements in his party frantically trying to keep out foreign companies has scared off investors.

In a scheduled rating decision S&P praised Greece’s fiscal progress and noted a debt restructuring deal giving the country until 2060 to pay back the loans but expressed worry that Tsipras would unravel reforms to regain favor with voters, and as he already has done so, promising handouts.

S&P’s rating for Greece remains four notches below investment grade in the junk grade category, giving wary investors big returns if they aren’t afraid of the risk. The government had hoped for an upgrade to be able to try another bond sale before elections, which must be held by October.

Since the March sale of the previous bond, a 10-year-issue, interest on borrowing has fallen to a 13-year-low but is still at 3.3 percent, three times higher than the bailouts.

All other major rating agencies have also kept Greece in junk status, as Moody’s gave Greece a B1 rating while Fitch has also retained its BB- rating since last August, just before Greece emerged from its last bailout program.